Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

