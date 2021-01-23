Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $139.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

