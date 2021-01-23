Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

