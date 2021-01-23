Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Synopsys stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.