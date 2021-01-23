Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,722,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.