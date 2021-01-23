Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

