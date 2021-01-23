Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.