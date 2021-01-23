Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

