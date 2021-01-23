Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $204.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

