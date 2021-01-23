Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.95. Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,739,302 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.96.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.