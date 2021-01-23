Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Trading Up 5.3%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 201,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 81,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

