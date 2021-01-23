Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
NYSE:SAR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.94.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
