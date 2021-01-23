Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sapiens International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

