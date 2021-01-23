Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.0698 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $44,153.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santiment Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.