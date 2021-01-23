Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 399,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

