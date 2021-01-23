Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

