Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

