Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

