Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.05.

SAGE opened at $88.55 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amia Capital LLP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

