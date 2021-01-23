SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SafeCoin has a market cap of $763,382.45 and $142.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.75 or 0.99718174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00326878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00644437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

