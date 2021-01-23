Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.