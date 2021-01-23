RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

NYSE:RYB opened at $2.45 on Thursday. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

