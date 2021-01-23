Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 263.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

