Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 8.5%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,371,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 214,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ruhnn during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

