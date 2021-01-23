Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
RUHN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Ruhnn has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $9.18.
Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.
About Ruhnn
Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.
