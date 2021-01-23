Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUHN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Ruhnn has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.