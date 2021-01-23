RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $534.76

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $534.76 and traded as high as $679.20. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at $676.80, with a volume of 2,158,462 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05.

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

