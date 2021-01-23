RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in RPM International by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in RPM International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. 498,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,951. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

