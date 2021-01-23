Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 416.40 ($5.44) on Wednesday. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 421.30 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.75.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

