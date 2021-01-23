Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY opened at C$107.36 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.44. The stock has a market cap of C$152.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.13.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,592.15.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

