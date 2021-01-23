Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

