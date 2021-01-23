Royal Bank of Canada Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $200.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $185.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $18,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $9,720,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

