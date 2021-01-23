Roxgold’s (ROGFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS ROGFF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

