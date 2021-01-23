Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $105.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.