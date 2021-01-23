Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

