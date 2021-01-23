Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.