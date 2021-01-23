Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.
NYSE RCI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
