Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 384 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

