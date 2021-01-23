Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $137,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

