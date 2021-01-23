Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

