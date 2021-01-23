Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

