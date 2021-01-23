Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 76.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

