Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

