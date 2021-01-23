Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

