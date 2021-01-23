Robert Paul Mack Sells 9,250 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

NYSE:PII opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

