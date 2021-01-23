Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Gentex worth $132,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $28,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Gentex by 151.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 146.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Gentex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Gentex stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

