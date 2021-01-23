Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.79% of SPS Commerce worth $107,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.