Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

