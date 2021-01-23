Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 110,003 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of National Vision worth $46,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.