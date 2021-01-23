Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 597,961 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 597,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,445,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.35% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 5,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $351,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,295 shares of company stock worth $18,989,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

