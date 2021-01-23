Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,876 ($76.77) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,740.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,981.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.