Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

